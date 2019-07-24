UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Policy Experts Welcome Progress In Ties With US During PM's Visit

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 04:24 PM

Foreign policy experts welcome progress in ties with US during PM's visit

Foreign policy experts Wednesday welcomed progress in ties with the United States made during Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the United States, but cautioned about the challenges that lie ahead

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Foreign policy experts Wednesday welcomed progress in ties with the United States made during Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the United States, but cautioned about the challenges that lie ahead.

The experts were speaking at a Round-table Conference at the Policy Institute (IPI) on 'PM Imran Khan's Visit to US: A Review and the Road Ahead'. This was the second in a series of discussions hosted by the think tank on US relations. The earlier conference held before PM's departure to US had looked at the state of the relations and the expectations from the trip, where Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had delivered the keynote.

Former ambassador to US Ashraf Jehangir Qazi, who has also served in the past as UN Secretary General's special representative, said the visit provided a "good beginning", but there could be problems ahead if things do not go as expected by President Trump. He said, besides, dealing with an "impatient America", the other fear is that there could be some "false flag operation" in Occupied Kashmir, which could be blamed on Pakistan, to neutralize the positivity generated by the trip.

Executive Director Center for International Strategic Studies Ali Sarwar Naqvi said that the bonhomie seen during Prime Minister's visit would help bolster Pak-US relations.

He said that it remains to be seen how the understandings reached during the visit would play out in the days ahead.

Prof (Dr) Mujeeb Afzal, who teaches at Quaid-e-Azam University, while listing the positive outcomes of the visit for Pakistan said that it would reduce US hostility towards Pakistan; Islamabad's contribution to Afghan peace were acknowledged; and Modi's dilemma with regards to Kashmir stood exposed. He, however, feared that environment of distrust in Washington with respect to Pakistan would continue and delivering the ceasefire in Afghanistan would be difficult for Islamabad.

Policy Analyst Raza Rumi described the trip as a "door opening" in Pak-US ties. He said re-engaging with US expands Pakistan's options with respect to economy and regional security, as America has been a traditional ally. He said it was important to rebuild US ties because of huge Pakistani diaspora there, the remittances they send back home, and the fact that America is one of major export destination for Pakistani products.

Executive Director IPI Prof Sajjad Bokhari, in his remarks, said: "There is a feeling that whatsoever President Trump offered to Prime Minister Imran Khan is subject to progress on Afghanistan."

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Islamabad Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister United Nations Washington Visit Trump Road Progress United States Tank From

Recent Stories

BRAIA Summer Camp concludes at NUST

5 minutes ago

PQT Kick-off Ceremony for Oracle Enterprise Planni ..

5 minutes ago

NAB summons Maryam, Hassan, Hussain Nawaz in illeg ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan economic slowdown to continue, finds late ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Customs seizes 800,000 Captagon pills in Por ..

12 minutes ago

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summons Marya ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.