Foreign qualified doctors demand NEB Licence, paid House jobs to combat coronavirus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Doctors demanded to government for issuance of RMP license and paid house jobs to serve the nation in general and specially in wake of coronavirus epidemic.

Young Doctors Association (YDA) made the demands for doctors who qualified MBBS from abroad in a press conference at Multan press club here on Monday.

The doctors informed that as many as 690 medics qualified National Examination board (NEB) and were expecting the Registration for Medical Practitioners (RMP) license within 15 days but they have not received it after passage of two months due to PMDC issue.

They said that either govt should issue them the required license or any other documents under which they could render their services.

Paid house job is another problem, they said and added that at least up to 35 seats should be reserved in every public hospital for doctors qualifying Medical Bachelor, Bachelor Surgery (MBBS) from a foreign country.

They said that they should be issued RMP license as soon as possible so that they could join their fraternity to fight Covid-19.

Dr Faheem Ullah, Dr Haroon Rashid, Dr Naeem Asghar, Dr Amir and other addressed the conference.