UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Remittances Reaches $29.1 Bln, Exhibiting 34% Increase: Dr. Shahbaz Gill

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Foreign remittances reaches $29.1 bln, exhibiting 34% increase: Dr. Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gul on Thursday appreciated the foreign expatriates who sent foreign remittances to the country which have now reached $29.1 billion from $21.7 billion last year, exhibiting 34 per cent increase.

In a statement issued here, he said besides tremendous increase in foreign remittances, it is for the first time in country history that Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) had amassed record Rs 4,100 billion as tax revenue.

Moreover, he said because of tremendous financial policies of the government, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has also registered 3.

94 per cent growth during current financial year and added in case foreign remittances are included the Gross National Product (GNP) can register 6.5 per cent mark.

"Another achievement registered during present government regime that pakistan stock exchange (PSE) has crossed level of 48,000 points in 54 months," he added.

He said these were the major achievements on part of government which were not being digested by the corrupt opposition elements.

"Now, the shop of the corrupt elements was closed," he concluded.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Pakistan Stock Exchange FBR From Government Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

SBP says economic recovery, industrial activity in ..

15 minutes ago

55,135 hoax calls received at 15 last month

16 minutes ago

Yellen calls for standardized measurements on gree ..

16 minutes ago

Russian Government Doing Everything Possible to Su ..

16 minutes ago

Kazakhstan Ambassador stresses depth of historical ..

36 minutes ago

PR police spurs into action over SOPs violation

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.