Foreign remittances reaches $29.1 bln, exhibiting 34% increase: Dr. Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gul on Thursday appreciated the foreign expatriates who sent foreign remittances to the country which have now reached $29.1 billion from $21.7 billion last year, exhibiting 34 per cent increase.

In a statement issued here, he said besides tremendous increase in foreign remittances, it is for the first time in country history that Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) had amassed record Rs 4,100 billion as tax revenue.

Moreover, he said because of tremendous financial policies of the government, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has also registered 3.

94 per cent growth during current financial year and added in case foreign remittances are included the Gross National Product (GNP) can register 6.5 per cent mark.

"Another achievement registered during present government regime that pakistan stock exchange (PSE) has crossed level of 48,000 points in 54 months," he added.

He said these were the major achievements on part of government which were not being digested by the corrupt opposition elements.

"Now, the shop of the corrupt elements was closed," he concluded.