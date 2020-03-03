UrduPoint.com
Foreign remittances, stock exchange, exports showing upward trend: Asad Umer

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Asad Umer on Tuesday claimed that foreign remittances, stock exchange and exports were showing upward trend in the country.

All possible measures have been taken to ensure budget utilization for development projects, he stated while talking to a private news channel programs.

The incumbent government was trying to achieve sustainable growth, he stated. He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given directives to speed up the process of development works so that results of expansion of economy could be made possible in a proper manner.

In reply to a question about highest interest rate and Industrial sector, the minister said we hope that in the next monitoring policy, the interest rate would be brought down. Asad Umer said that following the economic policies of the present government and vision of the PM, the foreign remittance was moving up and registered at 13 per cent, while figure in large scale manufacturing sector was being noted at 9.7 percent.

The sensitive price index was gradually coming down, he said. We were making efforts to bring the inflation down at maximum level in near future, he added.

