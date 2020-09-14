Foreign remittances up by 31pc in first 2 months of fiscal year: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said for the first two months of the current fiscal year, Pakistan's remittances were up 31 percent over the same period last year.

The Prime Minister in a tweet said that overseas Pakistanis sent $2,095 million in remittances in August 2020.

He said the amount was 24.4 percent higher than August last year.

Besides, he also mentioned the record $2,768 million of remittances received in July 2020.

\932 \867