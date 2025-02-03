Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch called on Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas AraghchI discuss bilateral ties

Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch called on Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi here on Monday

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch called on Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi here on Monday.

She discussed global and regional matters of mutual interest with the minister and reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to strengthen bilateral ties with Iran in wide-ranging areas.