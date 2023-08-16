Open Menu

Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Pays Farewell Call On President Alvi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Secretary of Foreign Affairs Dr Asad Majeed Khan on Wednesday paid a farewell call on President Dr Arif Alvi here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president congratulated Dr Asad Majeed Khan on the successful completion of his term as the 31st foreign secretary.

He appreciated the services of the outgoing foreign secretary for promoting Pakistan's stance on different matters.

President Alvi also lauded the foreign secretary's professional competence and initiatives on the diplomatic fronts.

He also expressed good wishes for Dr Asad Majeed Khan for his post-retirement life.

