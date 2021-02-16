UrduPoint.com
Foreign Secretary Briefs Heads Of Diplomatic Missions About Situation In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 09:17 PM

Foreign Secretary briefs heads of diplomatic missions about situation in IIOJK

With primary focus on the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood here on Tuesday briefed the Heads of Diplomatic Missions in Islamabad, in separate groups

With Primary focus on the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood here on Tuesday briefed the Heads of Diplomatic Missions in Islamabad, in separate groups.

The Foreign Secretary highlighted the gross and systematic violations of human rights in IIOJK, India's illegal attempts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory, and threat posed to regional peace and security by these actions, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

He underscored that the international community must take cognizance of the serious situation in IIOJK, call upon India to stop violations of human rights and other illegal actions, and facilitate efforts for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. The Foreign Secretary's briefing was part of Pakistan's regular diplomatic outreach to keep the international community fully apprised of the developments relating to IIOJK and the region.

