Foreign Secretary Briefs Heads Of EU Missions On HR Abuses In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 10:29 PM

Foreign secretary briefs heads of EU missions on HR abuses in IIOJK

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Thursday briefed European Union's heads of missions in Islamabad on continuing human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir where military siege and communication blackout continued for 13 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Thursday briefed European Union's heads of missions in Islamabad on continuing human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir where military siege and communication blackout continued for 13 months.

The foreign secretary underlined the importance of protecting human rights of Kashmiris and supporting the solution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in light of the United Nations Security Council's resolutions.

