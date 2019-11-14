Foreign Secretary briefs OIC Resident Ambassadors on Babri Masjid issue

Pursuant to the Indian Supreme Court verdict regarding the historic Babri Masjid, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Wednesday briefed the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) resident Ambassadors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ):Pursuant to the Indian Supreme Court verdict regarding the historic Babri Masjid, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Wednesday briefed the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) resident Ambassadors.

Giving an overview of the events leading to the verdict, the Foreign Secretary underlined that it failed to uphold the demands of justice, shredded the veneer of so-called secularism of India, and further illustrated the vulnerabilities of the minorities in India, particularly Muslims, in the face of extremist "Hindutva" ideology.

Contrary to Indian claims of this being an "internal" matter, the Babri Masjid demolition has remained on the agenda of the OIC since 1992. The OIC has also addressed this issue in numerous resolutions and declarations, including at the Summit level, the Foreign Secretary said.