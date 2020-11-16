UrduPoint.com
Foreign Secretary Briefs UNSC Permanent Members Envoys About Dossier On Indian Terrorism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 10:01 PM

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Monday briefed envoys of the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) about the 'Dossier on Indian state Sponsorship of Terrorism'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Monday briefed envoys of the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) about the 'Dossier on Indian state Sponsorship of Terrorism'.

The envoys were apprised of India's involvement in planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and execution of terrorist activities in Pakistan, the Foreign Office spokesperson in a press release said.

The dossiers containing irrefutable evidence of India's state sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan were handed over to them.

"Pakistan will continue to highlight to the international community India's state sponsorship of terrorism and destabilizing activities against Pakistan," the press release added.

