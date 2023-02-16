Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan for further enhancing Pakistan-Norway trade, investment cooperation

Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan, while appreciating the presence of prominent Norwegian companies in Pakistan, has underlined the need to further enhance trade and investment cooperation, particularly in the business-to-business (B2B) domain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan, while appreciating the presence of prominent Norwegian companies in Pakistan, has underlined the need to further enhance trade and investment cooperation, particularly in the business-to-business (B2B) domain.

The foreign secretary expressed these views during a meeting with Norwegian Deputy Foreign Minister Erling Rimestad on Wednesday, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said.

The Norwegian deputy minister was visiting Pakistan from February 15-16 as part of regular bilateral interactions.

During the meeting, the foreign secretary emphasized the longstanding cooperative relations between Pakistan and Norway and congratulated the Norwegian side on the completion of 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

He highlighted diverse areas of cooperation between Pakistan and Norway, particularly investment, maritime, climate, and higher education, and said new areas must be identified to further expand mutually beneficial collaboration.

The foreign secretary thanked the Norwegian side for their assistance for the flood- affected people in Pakistan.

He stressed that the Pakistani diaspora formed a strong bridge between the two countries. He underscored the importance of enhancing legal migration and mobility opportunities for Pakistanis.

Noting with satisfaction that bilateral academic exchanges have increased, both sides highlighted it as a positive development. The two sides also agreed to hold the next round of Pakistan-Norway Bilateral Political Consultations this year on mutually agreed dates.

Both sides agreed to keep close contact to advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.