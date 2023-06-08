UrduPoint.com

Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan Holds Meeting With ASEAN Heads Of Missions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2023 | 10:37 PM

Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan here on Thursday held a roundtable meeting with the Resident Heads of Missions of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and discussed matters of mutual interest

The meeting was held as part of Pakistan's continued engagement with ASEAN. The Foreign Secretary reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to fortifying the partnership between Pakistan and ASEAN in all spheres, in line with its East Asia Vision.

The Foreign Secretary underlined Pakistan's policy of proactive engagement with the ASEAN member states both bilaterally, and in the multilateral context. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's participation in the ASEAN Regional Forum in Cambodia in 2022, his visits to Indonesia and Singapore in December 2022, and Pakistan's participation and support for various ASEAN-specific initiatives show Pakistan's commitment to the ASEAN and its processes.

He outlined actions taken by Pakistan to enhance engagement with theASEAN and reiterated the importance of making the best use of institutional tools available on bilateral and ASEAN-wide level.

The Foreign Secretary also briefed the heads of missions on the projects proposed and implemented by Pakistan with ASEAN during 2021-2023, in line with the ASEAN-Pakistan Practical Areas of Cooperation agreed between the two sides. These include the already executed diplomatic courses for the ASEAN diplomats and training program in banking and finance for the central bank officials of the ASEAN member states and the training program on cyber security and a Pakistan-ASEAN Business Opportunities Conference scheduled in the later half of this year.

The ASEAN member states shared valuable inputs for the enhancement of Pakistan-ASEAN relations. High Commissioner of Malaysia, and the chair of the ASEAN Committee Islamabad Azhar Bin Mazlan shared a plan of action for the year 2023 including projects and events to be implemented in Pakistan during 2023.

Pakistan is a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of the ASEAN since 1993 and is also a member of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) since 2004.

