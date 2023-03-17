Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan meets Chinese FM, discuss bilateral ties

Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan on Friday met China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing and discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan on Friday met China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing and discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral ties.

The foreign secretary stated that Pakistan and China were iron brothers, trusted friends and enduring partners for peace and development.

State Councilor Qin Gang reiterated China's strong commitment to China-Pakistan All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and to extend continued across-the-board support to Pakistan.

They reaffirmed the significance of China-Pakistan strategic ties in the evolving regional and international milieu and noted with satisfaction the steady momentum in the relationship.

They agreed to further build on the consensus reached during the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Beijing in November 2022 to further advance comprehensive cooperation across diverse domains such as China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), trade and investment, financial cooperation, socio-economic development, cultural exchanges, and people-to-people ties.