Foreign Secretary, ED UNEP Discuss Ways To Promote Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2023 | 12:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad M. Khan Monday held here meeting with Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The Foreign Secretary congratulated Ms. Anderson on her re-appointment for another four years.

According to the Foreign Office, the two sides discussed the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and UNEP, including with reference to Pakistan's efforts to build back better and greener Pakistan, following the last year's floods.

The Foreign Secretary reiterated Pakistan's commitment to promoting partnerships at all levels in response to climate change and for protecting biological diversity and addressing waste and pollution. He also underscored the need for UNEP to step up its support for developing countries.

Executive Director Anderson is on an official visit to Pakistan from 30 January to 3 February 2023. During this visit, she will engage with different national stakeholders, including Ministry of Climate Change.

