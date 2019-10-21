UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Secretary For Deepening Cooperation Among Pakistan, China, Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 11:22 PM

Foreign Secretary for deepening cooperation among Pakistan, China, Afghanistan

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Monday underscored the importance of deepening cooperation among Pakistan, China and Afghanistan, which was pivotal to advancing the shared goals of peace and security, trade and economic development and regional connectivity and prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Monday underscored the importance of deepening cooperation among Pakistan, China and Afghanistan, which was pivotal to advancing the shared goals of peace and security, trade and economic development and regional connectivity and prosperity.

He was speaking to the inaugural ceremony of Trilateral (Afghanistan-china-Pakistan) diplomatic workshop at Foreign Service Academy. The ceremony was attended by Chinese and Afghan Deputy Heads of Mission as well as senior officers from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Thirty nine diplomats from three countries will attend the two-week workshop. Welcoming the diplomats from China and Afghanistan, foreign secretary urged the young diplomats to further fortify this trilateral cooperation in the years to come. Highlighting the multi-faceted and All-weather strategic cooperation between Pakistan and China, foreign secretary said that Pakistan was committed to expand and deepen cooperation in the field of education, technology and innovation.

He said that Pakistan was one of the earliest participants in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), BRI's flagship project, had made enormous progress. Referring to close and historical ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood said that multifaceted ties of geography, history, faith, language and kinship between Pakistan and Afghanistan provided a firm foundation for a broader and durable relationship.

He further said that Pakistan remained committed to supporting peace, stability and reconciliation in Afghanistan. Deputy Head of Mission of China Ms. Pang Chunxue and Charge d' Affaires of Afghanistan Ahmad Shakir Qarar also addressed the inauguration ceremony. In their remarks, they also stressed the importance of trilateral cooperation between the three countries. They welcomed Pakistan's initiative to host the first capacity building workshop for diplomats. Aftab Ahmad Khokher, Director General, Foreign Service Academy, in his welcome address, said that the academy was a premier training institution and had trained a large number of Pakistani and foreign diplomats.

While sharing details of two-week intense programme, he said that the key objectives of the workshop were to provide the knowledge of contemporary diplomacy from a developing country's perspective, to promote and strengthen relations between the three countries, to showcase Pakistan's industrial, commercial and cultural potentials, and to provide networking opportunities to the course participants.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Technology Education China Road CPEC Young Progress From

Recent Stories

Kirsten believes family played a role in England s ..

57 seconds ago

Pellegrino pays price at rock-bottom Leganes

59 seconds ago

US Positions Forces in Syria Near Israel, Jordan B ..

4 minutes ago

Global warming eclipses nuclear war as top concern ..

6 minutes ago

Libyan Coast Guard Rescues Over 120 Migrants in Me ..

6 minutes ago

Netanyahu Returns Mandate to Form Government to Pr ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.