Foreign Secretary for expanding Pak-US cooperation in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan has stressed the need to expand bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the United States in agriculture, education, and science and information technology sectors.

The foreign secretary expressed these views while receiving U.S. Department of State Counselor Derek Chollet here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday, a press release issued by the ministry said.

Welcoming Counselor Chollet, the foreign secretary stated that the frequent bilateral visits were a manifestation of the positive trajectory of the Pak-U.S. relations.

He expressed satisfaction with the second Mid-level Defense Dialogue and the upcoming Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) Council meeting in Washington D.C.

Dr Asad Majeed emphasized the importance of sustained cooperation through institutionalized dialogues in trade and investment, energy, security, climate change, and health.

Chollet reaffirmed that the U.S. was committed to advancing the bilateral relationship.

He expressed U.S. solidarity and support with Pakistan and its people in recovery from the 2022 floods.

The foreign secretary thanked the counselor for the U.S. support and hoped to remain engaged in the long-term recovery and rehabilitation efforts.

Counselor Chollet was accompanied by Clinton White, Counselor of the United States Agency for International Development, Ambassador Donald Blome and Elizabeth Horst, Principal Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs at the U.S. Department of State.