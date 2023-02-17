UrduPoint.com

Foreign Secretary For Expanding Pak-US Cooperation In Diverse Fields

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Foreign Secretary for expanding Pak-US cooperation in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan has stressed the need to expand bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the United States in agriculture, education, and science and information technology sectors.

The foreign secretary expressed these views while receiving U.S. Department of State Counselor Derek Chollet here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday, a press release issued by the ministry said.

Welcoming Counselor Chollet, the foreign secretary stated that the frequent bilateral visits were a manifestation of the positive trajectory of the Pak-U.S. relations.

He expressed satisfaction with the second Mid-level Defense Dialogue and the upcoming Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) Council meeting in Washington D.C.

Dr Asad Majeed emphasized the importance of sustained cooperation through institutionalized dialogues in trade and investment, energy, security, climate change, and health.

Chollet reaffirmed that the U.S. was committed to advancing the bilateral relationship.

He expressed U.S. solidarity and support with Pakistan and its people in recovery from the 2022 floods.

The foreign secretary thanked the counselor for the U.S. support and hoped to remain engaged in the long-term recovery and rehabilitation efforts.

Counselor Chollet was accompanied by Clinton White, Counselor of the United States Agency for International Development, Ambassador Donald Blome and Elizabeth Horst, Principal Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs at the U.S. Department of State.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology U.S. Department Of State Education Washington Agriculture United States From Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

"Welcome to my heart," Swara tells her husband Fah ..

"Welcome to my heart," Swara tells her husband Fahad

24 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Conference of WMOâ€™s Regional ..

UAE participates in Conference of WMOâ€™s Regional Association I in Ethiopia

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurate Abra ..

Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurate Abrahamic Family House, a new cent ..

2 hours ago
 SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Doga ..

SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as CCPO Lahore

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 PM assures continuous support, relief assistance t ..

PM assures continuous support, relief assistance to quake-hit Turkiye

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.