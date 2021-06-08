UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Secretary For Turning COVID-19 Related Challenges Into Opportunity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 09:39 PM

Foreign Secretary for turning COVID-19 related challenges into opportunity

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Tuesday underscored that there was a need to turn the Covid-19 related challenges into opportunity

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Tuesday underscored that there was a need to turn the Covid-19 related challenges into opportunity.

In this context, he stressed the importance of pursuing self-reliance in vaccines and reinforcing national efforts for strengthening health security through international partnerships and collaboration.

The Foreign Secretary expressed these views as he and Executive Director, National Institute of Health (NIH), Prof. Dr. Aamer Ikram co-chaired Coordination Meeting on International Cooperation and Partnerships in Vaccine Production here hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, under the framework of its Science Diplomacy Initiative.

The meeting was attended by high-level representatives of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination; Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP); National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC); Ministry of Science and Technology; Ministry of Commerce; Ministry of Industries and Production; Ministry of Climate Change; Higher education Commission (HEC), and research organizations from the public sector in Pakistan.

Pakistan's Permanent Representatives to the World Health Organization (WHO) and World Trade Organization (WTO) joined the meeting virtually.

The Foreign Secretary referred to various initiatives at the WHO and associated forums as well as the WTO to support and facilitate developing countries' access to vaccines.

He lauded efforts by the national stakeholders in handling the Covid-19 response and underlined the need for creating further synergies in building requisite vaccine infrastructure.

Executive Director, NIH presented a comprehensive overview of the existing work in the area of vaccines, including international partnerships, to facilitate local production and the challenges in this regard.

Based on the existing research infrastructure, he noted, Pakistan can greatly benefit from commercialization-based collaborations with international partners.

Furthermore, he stressed the need to strengthen regulatory compliance procedures as well to benefit adequately from international initiatives for vaccines.

Pakistan's Permanent Representatives to the WHO Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, and WTO Dr Mujtaba Piracha, updated the participants on various work streams at the WHO, including COVAX, and the potential benefits Pakistan can draw from them.

Pakistan is also among the leading countries advocating patent waiver at the WTO for COVID-19 vaccines and more equitable access for developing countries.

The participants exchanged views on the challenges and opportunities for boosting local innovation efforts and benefiting from international collaboration. To this end, it was agreed to establish a Working Group, to be steered by Executive Director NIH, to develop a roadmap, with the Foreign Office facilitating outreach with international institutions and partners.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Foreign Office HEC From

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak discusses cooperation with Ital ..

11 minutes ago

Colonial Pipeline CEO Admits Data Stolen in Ransom ..

2 minutes ago

Ratko Mladic: Serb crusader dubbed 'epitome of evi ..

2 minutes ago

Virtual seminar held on Ecosystem Restoration for ..

2 minutes ago

Trudeau calls killing of Muslim family 'terrorist ..

8 minutes ago

UN court upholds Mladic life sentence for genocide ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.