Foreign Secretary greets FO Christian employees at cake-cutting ceremony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Tuesday greeted the Christian employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at a special Christmas/New Year cake-cutting ceremony held here.

The Foreign Secretary and all participants joined in praying for Pakistan's continued progress and prosperity as well as the well-being of its people.