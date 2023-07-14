Foreign Secretary highlights greater Pak-Indonesia strategic potential

Open Menu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ):Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan on Friday emphasized the greater potential of strategic cooperation and understanding between Pakistan and Indonesia with an aim to boost bilateral ties.

The foreign secretary expressed these views at an exclusive talk on 'Foreign Policy of Pakistan' held at the Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia (FPCI), a prestigious think tank based in Jakarta.

� The foreign secretary outlined Pakistan's foreign policy priorities that include economic stability and growth, peaceful relations with neighbouring countries, the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, developments in Afghanistan, engagement with East Asia especially ASEAN and relations with big powers, including China and the United States.

� He spoke at length about the multidimensional cooperation between Pakistan and Indonesia, especially in political, economic, security, defence, tourism and cultural domains.

The two countries also engaged closely in the framework of multilateral forums, including the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

He underscored the need to further explore new avenues of cooperation in the maritime domain, technology, digitisation, innovative economy and intellectual exchanges between the academia and think tanks of Pakistan and Indonesia.

� Dr Asad Majeed Khan also outlined Pakistan's 'Vision East Asia' and the high importance Pakistan accords to its relations with ASEAN.

He described Pakistan's extensive cooperation with ASEAN as the oldest Sectoral Dialogue Partner and its readiness to become a Full Dialogue Partner for mutually beneficial cooperation.

