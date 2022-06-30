Foreign Secretary highlights multi dimensional ties between Pakistan, Australia

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Thursday here met with Australian High Commissioner designate Neil Hawkins and discussed matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Thursday here met with Australian High Commissioner designate Neil Hawkins and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The Foreign Secretary highlighted multi-dimensional and friendly ties between Pakistan and Australia.

They stressed on importance of deepening bilateral cooperation in all fields.

They underscored Pakistan's commitment to develop comprehensive partnership with Australia.