Foreign Secretary Highlights Multi Dimensional Ties Between Pakistan, Australia
Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2022 | 09:13 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Thursday here met with Australian High Commissioner designate Neil Hawkins and discussed matters of mutual interest.
The Foreign Secretary highlighted multi-dimensional and friendly ties between Pakistan and Australia.
They stressed on importance of deepening bilateral cooperation in all fields.
They underscored Pakistan's commitment to develop comprehensive partnership with Australia.