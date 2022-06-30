UrduPoint.com

Foreign Secretary Highlights Multi Dimensional Ties Between Pakistan, Australia

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2022 | 09:13 PM

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Thursday here met with Australian High Commissioner designate Neil Hawkins and discussed matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Thursday here met with Australian High Commissioner designate Neil Hawkins and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The Foreign Secretary highlighted multi-dimensional and friendly ties between Pakistan and Australia.

They stressed on importance of deepening bilateral cooperation in all fields.

They underscored Pakistan's commitment to develop comprehensive partnership with Australia.

