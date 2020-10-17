Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Friday said the Pakistani media played an "exemplary" role to highlight foreign affairs and Kashmir issue internationally particularly to expose the ongoing Indian atrocities against people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Friday said the Pakistani media played an "exemplary" role to highlight foreign affairs and Kashmir issue internationally particularly to expose the ongoing Indian atrocities against people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a dinner reception he hosted for Foreign Office Press Corps here, the foreign secretary congratulated the press corps for their positive reporting on foreign affairs.

The foreign secretary along with Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri welcomed the newsmen from local and international print and electronic media outlets at the Foreign Office.

He said being an important state pillar, media played a crucial role to disseminate facts to the people.

The newsmen thanked the foreign secretary for reception and lauded good working relations between Foreign Office and press corps.