UrduPoint.com

Foreign Secretary Meets Envoys Of Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Hungary

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2022 | 11:49 PM

Foreign Secretary meets envoys of Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Hungary

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Saturday met the Ambassador of Ukraine to Pakistan and shared Pakistan's perspective on the situation in Ukraine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Saturday met the Ambassador of Ukraine to Pakistan and shared Pakistan's perspective on the situation in Ukraine.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, the Foreign Office said, "FS Sohail Mahmood met with the Amb of Ukraine. FS shared Pakistan's perspective on the situation, emphasizing the importance of de-escalation, dialogue & diplomacy for a diplomatic solution.

Also discussed safety & security of Pakistanis in Ukraine & evacuation arrangements."The Foreign Secretary also met with envoys of Poland, Romania and Hungary.

According to another tweet, "FS Sohail Mahmood met with Ambassadors of Poland & Romania, & Cd'A of Hungary, today. FS highlighted govt's efforts for evacuation of Pakistanis from Ukraine through neighboring countries. Appreciating their support, FS requested for close coop & coord for smooth evacuation ops."

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Ukraine Social Media Twitter Poland Romania Hungary From Government

Recent Stories

France beat Scotland 36-17 in Six Nations to remai ..

France beat Scotland 36-17 in Six Nations to remain unbeaten

10 seconds ago
 Boat disappears off Malaysian island, 18 believed ..

Boat disappears off Malaysian island, 18 believed missing

12 seconds ago
 Students role crucial in ending traffic violations ..

Students role crucial in ending traffic violations: SSP Traffic

16 seconds ago
 Character building as important as education: Farr ..

Character building as important as education: Farrukh Habib

5 minutes ago
 Russian army ordered to broaden Ukraine advance: m ..

Russian army ordered to broaden Ukraine advance: ministry

5 minutes ago
 Kyiv imposes blanket curfew until Monday: mayor's ..

Kyiv imposes blanket curfew until Monday: mayor's office

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>