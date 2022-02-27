Foreign Secretary meets envoys of Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Hungary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Saturday met the Ambassador of Ukraine to Pakistan and shared Pakistan's perspective on the situation in Ukraine.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, the Foreign Office said, "FS Sohail Mahmood met with the Amb of Ukraine. FS shared Pakistan's perspective on the situation, emphasizing the importance of de-escalation, dialogue & diplomacy for a diplomatic solution.

Also discussed safety & security of Pakistanis in Ukraine & evacuation arrangements."The Foreign Secretary also met with envoys of Poland, Romania and Hungary.

According to another tweet, "FS Sohail Mahmood met with Ambassadors of Poland & Romania, & Cd'A of Hungary, today. FS highlighted govt's efforts for evacuation of Pakistanis from Ukraine through neighboring countries. Appreciating their support, FS requested for close coop & coord for smooth evacuation ops."