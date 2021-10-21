Foreign Secretary, NATO delegation discuss ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood received NATO delegation led by Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo, Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan on Wednesday in Islamabad.

The Foreign Secretary shared Pakistan's perspective on the latest developments in the region and stressed the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

He also highlighted Pakistan's facilitative role in the evacuation of the diplomatic personnel and staff of the embassies and international organizations from Afghanistan.

He underlined that the international community must remain positively engaged with Afghanistan to avoid humanitarian crisis and preclude mass exodus from Afghanistan.

Ambassador Pontecorvo thanked the Government of Pakistan for the assistance extended to the NATO allies in their evacuation endeavors.

The visit of the NATO delegation was part of the outreach to Pakistan. Pakistan valued its relations with NATO, which were based on shared interests of peace and stability in the region.