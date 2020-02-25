UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Secretary Of Nepal Calls On Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 09:32 PM

Foreign Secretary of Nepal calls on Foreign Minister

Foreign Secretary of Nepal, Ambassador Shanker Das Bairagi, called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday. Ambassador Shankar is leading the delegation for the 4th Round of Pakistan-Nepal Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Foreign Secretary of Nepal, Ambassador Shanker Das Bairagi, called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday. Ambassador Shankar is leading the delegation for the 4th Round of Pakistan-Nepal Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC).

The Foreign Minister appreciated the holding of Bilateral Political Consultations, which gave both countries the opportunity to exchange views on important international and regional issues and consider the way forward to further enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

The foreign minister extended felicitations on 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, falling in 2020.

The two sides resolved to enhance high-level exchanges and strengthen bilateral economic cooperation and take it to level commensurate with the excellent political relationship.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi appreciated Nepal's efforts in its capacity as the current chair of SAARC, to revitalize this important platform to strengthen regional cooperation for the betterment of the people in the region.

Related Topics

Exchange Nepal 2020

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohamed H ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler condoles Egyptian President on death ..

21 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed visits UMEX, SIMTEX 2020

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese President discuss stren ..

36 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler visits Thumbay Medicity

1 hour ago

PPC holds orientation seminar for women entreprene ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.