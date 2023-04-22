Foreign Secretary, Pakistan Missions discuss safe, quick evacuation of Pakistanis from Sudan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan on Saturday held a follow-up virtual meeting with Pakistan's missions in Sudan and neighboring countries to discuss modalities for the safe evacuation of Pakistanis from Sudan.

The representatives from PIA, Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and other relevant agencies also joined the meeting.

The participants had an in-depth discussion on finalizing plans for safely and quickly evacuating Pakistani citizens from Sudan.