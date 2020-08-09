UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Secretary Plants Sapling To Join Nationwide Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 07:40 PM

Foreign secretary plants sapling to join nationwide drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Sunday planted a sapling at the lawn of the foreign ministry as part of the nationwide plantation drive launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson said that planting trees would mitigate the effects of climate change besides help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He also thanked the diplomatic corps for taking part in the campaign.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Foreign Office Sunday

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Abu Dhabi Dep ..

6 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy, Dubai Chamber discuss expandi ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Canvas artworks highlight humanity’s love ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Airport renews agreement with Alpha Flight ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police warn of fraudulent internet emplo ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches websi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.