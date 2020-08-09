Foreign secretary plants sapling to join nationwide drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Sunday planted a sapling at the lawn of the foreign ministry as part of the nationwide plantation drive launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson said that planting trees would mitigate the effects of climate change besides help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He also thanked the diplomatic corps for taking part in the campaign.