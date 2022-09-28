UrduPoint.com

Foreign Secretary Presents ECO Award To GCWUF Vice Chancellor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Foreign secretary presents ECO Award to GCWUF vice chancellor

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Wednesday presented Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Award for Excellence to Prof Dr Robina Farooq, Vice Chancellor of Govt College for Women University, Faisalabad, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Wednesday presented Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Award for Excellence to Prof Dr Robina Farooq, Vice Chancellor of Govt College for Women University, Faisalabad, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ECO Awards are conferred on eminent individuals of ECO Member States for their outstanding research work, contributions and achievements in the fields of economics; history and culture; science and technology; education; agriculture and environment, with regional character and contribution to the organization's goals and objectives.

Prof Dr Robina Farooq won the Award for her achievements and contributions in the field of agriculture and environment.

The ECO Awards were conferred on the winners during the 15th ECO Summit on November 28, 2021 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. However, the award winners could not travel to Ashgabat due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Prof Dr Robina Farooq's award was received by the Pakistan delegation to the 15th ECO Summit.

The award comprised a medallion along with a cash prize of US$ 5000.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Agriculture Ashgabat Turkmenistan November Women Government

Recent Stories

Italy's Draghi Assures European Leaders New Govern ..

Italy's Draghi Assures European Leaders New Government's Policy to Remain Same - ..

1 minute ago
 ADC chairs meeting to review measures taken to pre ..

ADC chairs meeting to review measures taken to prevent, treat HIV

2 minutes ago
 Availability of standardized agri inputs for upcom ..

Availability of standardized agri inputs for upcoming wheat crop promised

2 minutes ago
 Ahsan asks provincial administration to check undu ..

Ahsan asks provincial administration to check undue profiteering

2 minutes ago
 Russian Gas Exports to non-CIS to Average $829.5 i ..

Russian Gas Exports to non-CIS to Average $829.5 in 2022, $449.9 in 2025 - Forec ..

4 minutes ago
 Pope Francis to Visit Bahrain in Early November - ..

Pope Francis to Visit Bahrain in Early November - Press Service

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.