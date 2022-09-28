Foreign secretary presents ECO Award to GCWUF vice chancellor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Wednesday presented Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Award for Excellence to Prof Dr Robina Farooq, Vice Chancellor of Govt College for Women University, Faisalabad, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ECO Awards are conferred on eminent individuals of ECO Member States for their outstanding research work, contributions and achievements in the fields of economics; history and culture; science and technology; education; agriculture and environment, with regional character and contribution to the organization's goals and objectives.

Prof Dr Robina Farooq won the Award for her achievements and contributions in the field of agriculture and environment.

The ECO Awards were conferred on the winners during the 15th ECO Summit on November 28, 2021 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. However, the award winners could not travel to Ashgabat due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Prof Dr Robina Farooq's award was received by the Pakistan delegation to the 15th ECO Summit.

The award comprised a medallion along with a cash prize of US$ 5000.