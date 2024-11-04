Open Menu

Foreign Secretary Reaffirms Pakistan's Commitment To UN Peacekeeping

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2024 | 11:01 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Foreign Secretary Ambassador Amna Baloch on Monday reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to United Nation peacekeeping and multilateralism, pledging full support to reform and strengthen the peacekeeping architecture for a safer, more stable world.

She was addressing the 28th Annual Conference of the International Association of Peacekeeping Training Centres (IAPTC) being held here at the Centre for International Peace and Stability.

