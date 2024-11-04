Foreign Secretary Ambassador Amna Baloch on Monday reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to United Nation peacekeeping and multilateralism, pledging full support to reform and strengthen the peacekeeping architecture for a safer, more stable world

She was addressing the 28th Annual Conference of the International Association of Peacekeeping Training Centres (IAPTC) being held here at the Centre for International Peace and Stability.