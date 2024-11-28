Foreign Secretary Reaffirms Pakistan's Unwavering Support For Palestinian Cause
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 10:06 PM
Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
The foreign secretary was addressing the second meeting of the “Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution” held today in Brussels, Belgium.
The first meeting of the Global Alliance was held last year in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, according to a press release issued by the Foreign Office.
The Global Alliance was initiated last year to promote coordination and advance tangible, irreversible and time-bound measures towards a just and enduring peace in the middle East, including an end to Israeli occupation and establishment of an independent State of Palestine.
Amna Baloch called for a comprehensive approach for resolution of the Palestinian question, with the establishment of a sovereign and independent State of Palestine, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital; and full membership of Palestine in the United Nations.
She also emphasized the imperative for the international community to intensify its efforts for lasting peace in the Middle East.
