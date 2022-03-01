UrduPoint.com

Foreign Secretary Receives Australia's Special Representative On Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2022 | 08:02 PM

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Tuesday received Australia's Special Representative on Afghanistan Daniel Sloper

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Tuesday received Australia's Special Representative on Afghanistan Daniel Sloper.

Sharing Pakistan's perspective, the foreign secretary reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to a peaceful, stable and connected Afghanistan, and highlighted efforts in support of the goal.

He also stressed that the international community's engagement and assistance would be critical in helping the Afghan people address the urgent humanitarian and economic crises, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release said.

The foreign secretary further emphasized the importance of a common regional approach to advance shared objectives, and highlighted Pakistan's initiatives and contributions in that context.

Special Representative Sloper shared Australia's views on various aspects of the situation in Afghanistan.

He also appreciated Pakistan's role in facilitating the international evacuation efforts.

