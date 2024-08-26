Open Menu

Foreign Secretary To Represent Pakistan At 50th Session Of OIC CFM In Cameroon

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2024 | 10:39 PM

Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi will lead the Pakistan delegation at the 50th Session of Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) being held from 29-30 August 2024 in Yaoundé, Cameroon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi will lead the Pakistan delegation at the 50th Session of Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) being held from 29-30 August 2024 in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

At the CFM, the Foreign Secretary will share Pakistan's perspective on the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the dire humanitarian situation there; Israel’s adventurism in the region that is threatening peace in the Middle East; and the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

According to a press release issued by the foreign spokesperson on Monday, the foreign secretary will also underline the imperatives of solidarity and unity of the Ummah; rising Islamophobia and xenophobia in various parts of the world; issues of climate change, terrorism and other contemporary global challenges.

On the sidelines, the foreign secretary will hold bilateral interactions with his counterparts from participating OIC member states.

