Foreign Secretary, UK Representative Discuss Situation In Afghanistan

Foreign Secretary, UK representative discuss situation in Afghanistan

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Tuesday met United Kingdom's Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, Nigel Casey and discussed matters of mutual interest and situation in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Tuesday met United Kingdom's Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, Nigel Casey and discussed matters of mutual interest and situation in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Secretary shared Pakistan's perspective on situation in Afghanistan, especially humanitarian aspect and emphasized urgent steps to prevent humanitarian crisis and economic collapse.

He stressed importance of stable and prosperous Afghanistan for region.

