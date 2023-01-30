Foreign Secretary, US Representative Discuss Regional Situation
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2023 | 11:48 PM
United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West called on Foreign Secretary Asad M. Khan here on Monday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West called on Foreign Secretary Asad M. Khan here on Monday.
According to the foreign office, views on the regional situation were exchanged during the meeting.
Asad Majeed Khan reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to a peaceful, stable, and interconnected region.