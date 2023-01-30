Foreign Secretary, US representative discuss regional situation

United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West called on Foreign Secretary Asad M. Khan here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West called on Foreign Secretary Asad M. Khan here on Monday.

According to the foreign office, views on the regional situation were exchanged during the meeting.

Asad Majeed Khan reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to a peaceful, stable, and interconnected region.