Foreign Secry, Chinese Special Envoy Discuss Latest Situation In Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 01:25 AM

Chinese Special Envoy for Afghan Affairs, Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong on Friday met Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Chinese Special Envoy for Afghan Affairs, Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong on Friday met Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the latest situation in Afghanistan.

The foreign secretary shared Pakistan's perspective, stressing the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region.

He said in the given situation, safety, security and protection of rights of Afghans as well as stability and an inclusive political settlement were of critical importance, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The foreign secretary underlined that the current situation necessitated sustained international engagement with Afghanistan, including for humanitarian assistance and economic sustenance.

He also highlighted Pakistan's support for the evacuation of diplomatic and international organizations personnel, the media and others from Afghanistan.

The two sides agreed to maintain close coordination and communication.

