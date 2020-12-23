UrduPoint.com
Foreign Secy Cut Christmas Cake With Christian Members Of MoFA

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Foreign Secy cut Christmas cake with Christian members of MoFA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Wednesday cut the Christmas cake along with members of Christian community working at Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

At an event held at the ministry's lawns, the Foreign Secretary wished Merry Christmas to them and extended best wishes for their health, happiness and success in the New Year.

