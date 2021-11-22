UrduPoint.com

Foreign Secy Discusses Bilateral Ties With Cambodia's Non-resident Envoy

Mon 22nd November 2021 | 11:29 PM

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Monday received Non-resident Ambassador of Cambodia Ung Sean and discussed bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Monday received Non-resident Ambassador of Cambodia Ung Sean and discussed bilateral ties.

Extending best wishes, the foreign secretary hoped that during his term, Pakistan-Cambodia relations would be further strengthened in all dimensions.

Sohail Mahmood also expressed resolve to deepen cooperation with ASEAN under the chair of Cambodia.

Earlier in the day, Ung Sean also presented credentials to President Dr Arif Alvi in a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

