Foreign Secy Highlights Pakistan's Facilitative Role In Afghan Peace

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 11:38 PM

Foreign Secy highlights Pakistan's facilitative role in Afghan peace

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Germany's Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan Dr. Jasper Wieck met here on Thursday and discussed bilateral and regional matters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Germany's Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan Dr. Jasper Wieck met here on Thursday and discussed bilateral and regional matters.

In a meeting held here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the foreign secretary briefedDr Wieck on Pakistan's facilitative role in the Afghan peace process.

The foreign secretary reaffirmed Pakistan's steadfast support for a negotiated political settlement for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

