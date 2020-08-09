Foreign Secy plants pine sapling at MoFA as part of nationwide plantation drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Sunday planted a sapling at Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) as part of the massive nationwide tree plantation drive.

While planting a pine sapling at the lawns of the Ministry, the Foreign Secretary said plantation was important in mitigating effects of climate change besides helping the country to achieve Sustainable Development Goals.

He extended gratitude to members of diplomatic corps for taking part in the campaign at their respective embassies.

