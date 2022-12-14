UrduPoint.com

Foreign Secy Shares With Diplomats Dossier On Indian Terrorism

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2022 | 07:33 PM

Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan on Wednesday shared a dossier with the diplomats about Indian involvement in last year's terrorist attack in Lahore.

The foreign secretary briefed diplomatic missions based in Islamabad on state-sponsored terrorism against Pakistan - planned, conducted and financed by India.He asked the international community to hold India accountable for its crimes.

More Stories From Pakistan

