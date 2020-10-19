Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood in a meeting with UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons on Monday reaffirmed Pakistan's support for the Afghan peace process and expressed commitment to foster closer bilateral relations

On receiving Deborah Lyons here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Foreign Secretary emphasized that international community must remain economically engaged for reconstruction and development.

Deborah Lyons, also the head of UNAMA news - United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, arrived in Islamabad on Sunday for meetings with senior Pakistan and international officials to discuss developments in Afghanistan and regional cooperation.

