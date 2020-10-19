UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Secy, UN Secy Gen's Envoy Discuss Afghan Peace Process

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 02:52 PM

Foreign Secy, UN Secy Gen's envoy discuss Afghan peace process

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood in a meeting with UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons on Monday reaffirmed Pakistan's support for the Afghan peace process and expressed commitment to foster closer bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood in a meeting with UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons on Monday reaffirmed Pakistan's support for the Afghan peace process and expressed commitment to foster closer bilateral relations.

On receiving Deborah Lyons here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Foreign Secretary emphasized that international community must remain economically engaged for reconstruction and development.

Deborah Lyons, also the head of UNAMA news - United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, arrived in Islamabad on Sunday for meetings with senior Pakistan and international officials to discuss developments in Afghanistan and regional cooperation.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad United Nations Sunday

Recent Stories

Death Toll in Afghanistan's Ghor Explosion Up to 1 ..

16 seconds ago

More than 400 runners to take part in Friday’s M ..

13 minutes ago

S. Korea to resume tour program to inter-Korean bo ..

17 seconds ago

Santiago Protesters Burn Down 144-Year-Old Church ..

19 seconds ago

Russia Registers 40 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

6 minutes ago

Chinese Solider Captured by Indian Army in Ladakh, ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.