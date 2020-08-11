UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Secy, U.S. Under Secy Of State Review Pak-U.S. Bilateral Ties

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 11:20 PM

Foreign Secy, U.S. Under Secy of State review Pak-U.S. bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale on Tuesday held wide-ranging virtual consultations and reviewed the present trajectory of Pak-U.S. bilateral relationship along with its future direction.

The foreign secretary reiterated Pakistan's desire to forge a strong and mutually beneficial economic partnership with the Unites States.

He said Pakistan attached high priority to its relationship with the U.S. with a focus on enhanced economic engagement and people-to-people contacts.

He said a broad-based and enduring partnership between the two countries, as envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Trump, was a factor of stability in the region.

In the regional context, the two sides shared their perspectives on the progress made in the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

The foreign secretary reaffirmed Pakistan's steadfast support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process and expressed the hope that the Afghan parties would seize this historic opportunity and secure an inclusive and comprehensive political solution through intra-Afghan negotiations.

The two sides also exchanged views on peace and stability in South Asia. The foreign secretary highlighted India's illegal and unilateral action of August 5,2019 and its aftermath, focusing in particular on massive human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), attempts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory, and intensified ceasefire violations along the Line of Control.

He underlined that India's continuing military siege in IIOJK and its aggressive posturing against Pakistan posed a threat to peace and security. It was imperative to take steps to prevent escalation of tensions and to facilitate peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, he stressed.

Ambassador of Pakistan in Washington Asad Majeed Khan and U.S. Charge'd Affairs in Islamabad Ambassador Paul Jones along with senior officials from both sides also attended the virtual consultations.

/932

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Islamabad Resolution Prime Minister Washington Trump Jammu David Progress August 2019 From Asia

Recent Stories

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

2 hours ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

2 hours ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

2 hours ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Sudanese ministers discuss coo ..

3 hours ago

Beit Al Khair Society spends over AED119.3 million ..

3 hours ago

Arab Youth concur on three priorities as cornersto ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.