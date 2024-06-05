Foreign Service Officers visit Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)

(@FahadShabbir)

A delegation of Foreign Service Officers from the 44th Specialised Diplomatic Course visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), here on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) A delegation of Foreign Service Officers from the 44th Specialised Diplomatic Course visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), here on Wednesday.

The visit was aimed to enhance diplomatic engagement and provide the officers with a comprehensive understanding of the region's economic landscape. The delegation was received by SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik and Vice President Amer Majedd Sheikh.

The officers were given a detailed briefing on various initiatives and projects undertaken by the SCCI to foster industrial growth and economic development in the region. They were introduced to the One Window Operation system, which streamlines business processes and enhances efficiency for local entrepreneurs.

The officers were also taken on a tour of the newly inaugurated Business Facilitation Centre, where they learned about the support services available to the business community.

The visit provided an opportunity for the Foreign Service Officers to interact with the SCCI members, allowing them to gain insights into the challenges and opportunities faced by businesses in Sialkot.

The discussions covered a wide range of topics, including international trade, export opportunities, and the role of SCCI in promoting economic diplomacy.

SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik emphasised the importance of such engagements in building stronger economic ties and fostering mutual understanding. He expressed hope that the visit would pave the way for increased collaboration between Sialkot's business community and the diplomatic corps, ultimately contributing to the region's economic prosperity.