Foreign students' hostel to be set up at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :A state-of-the-art hostel would be established at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to provide residential facilities to the foreign students.

This was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan while addressing the annual function of the Office of Adviser Foreign Students' Affairs, here on Friday.

He said that being pioneer agricultural institution in the Subcontinent, the UAF had played pivotal role in agriculture development of the country with special focus on trained manpower, research and outreach work. He said that the UAF was the only institution in Pakistan which was ranked in top 100 universities of the globe. The university also had good relations across the globe with different institutions, he said and lauded efforts of the Office of Adviser Foreign Students Affairs for facilitating foreign students.

The Punjab government had allocated funds for establishment of another mega girls' hostel in UAF for accommodation of 1,000 students, he added.

Dr Zain-ul-Abidein said that more than 100 foreign students from different countries were studying at the UAF and the university was taking all possible measures for providing them with the best education and accommodation facilities.

Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri, Chief Hall Warden Dr Jaffar Jaskani, Dr Muhammad Younus, Ahsan Akram and other notables also spoke.