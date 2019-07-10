UrduPoint.com
Foreign Students Join Plantation Drive At NUST

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 05:26 PM

Under the banner of NUST's signature Internship Programme for International Students – NIPIS '19

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) Under the banner of NUST's signature Internship Programme for International Students – NIPIS '19 – foreign students from 26 countries took part in a tree plantation drive conducted early morning at the university’s main campus here on Wednesday.

As many as 150 tree saplings were planted – including Pines, Jacaranda, Largestonia, Budha, Weeping Willow and Fiddlewood. Joined by NUST Pro-Rector Research, Innovation & Commercialisation (RIC) Dr Nassar Ikram, and students and employees of the university, the excited interns cultivated area earmarked for plantation around the newly raised building of the National Science & Technology Park (NSTP) – NUST’s flagship project of the country’s first Science & Technology Park that will be officially launched in August this year.

NSTP is the perfect ecosystem to nurture research and innovation in cutting-edge technologies, and provides the perfect launching pad for new ideas, products and businesses. In total, 51 foreign interns are attending the international internship programme, out of which 12 are from International Association for the Exchange of Students for Technical Experience (IAESTE), 24 from NIPIS, and 15 from Association for the International Exchange of Students in Economics & Commerce (AIESEC).

