Foreign Students Visited Alhamra

Wed 24th July 2019 | 04:19 PM





LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :A delegation of 32 students from 17 different countries, which includes Poland, Egypt, Australia, Turkey, France, Spain, Bangladesh and their faculty visited Alhamra Art Centre here on Wednesday.

Executive Director Alhamra, Ather Ali Khan greeted the delegation.

According to spokesperson, the students were informed about the facilities existing at Alhamra Art Centre and were given a brief introduction about the culture and traditional aspects of Pakistan.

The students acknowledged the efforts of the council and share their remarks about the work done at Alhamra is outstanding.

