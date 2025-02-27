Foreign Surgeons Perform Cardiac Surgeries On 7 Children: Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 08:22 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique disclosed on Thursday that foreign cardiac surgeons had successfully performed heart surgeries on seven children, under the chief minister’s child heart surgery program.
According to the Health Department, the minister visited to the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) on the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and met British doctors, who traveled to Pakistan to perform cardiac surgeries on children.
UK-based doctors Dr. Sandeep, Dr. Umar Aziz, and Dr. Imran Saeed have so far completed surgeries on seven children at FIC. Expressing gratitude to the visiting team, Khawaja Salman Rafique lauded their efforts in saving young lives. He also met with the recovering children and their parents, assuring them of continued support.
The minister further announced an ambitious plan to increase the number of pediatric heart hole surgeries in Punjab from 3,000 to 6,000 within the next year. He emphasized that the number of cardiac specialists at FIC has already been increased and will continue to grow. Additionally, he stated that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is personally overseeing the progress of children's cardiac surgeries, ensuring their timely execution.
Highlighting other healthcare initiatives, the minister informed that 150 successful bone marrow transplants have been conducted at Lahore Children’s Hospital.
He reiterated that there will be no compromise on children's health and that all necessary resources will be provided to ensure free and quality treatment for every child.
Khawaja Salman Rafique also revealed upcoming healthcare projects, including plans for kidney transplants and cochlear implants. He assured that the capacity of public sector hospitals, including Allied Hospital, is being expanded, with vacant positions for doctors set to be filled in the coming year. He also announced the procurement of new MRI machines and reaffirmed the government's commitment to clearing the backlog of children awaiting heart surgeries by bringing in foreign experts to train local doctors.
Dr. Sanjay Vishani, part of the visiting medical team, confirmed that this was their first visit and that Dr. Imran, Dr. Umar, and Dr. Ayesha had accompanied him. He assured that these doctors would return every three months, significantly reducing the waiting list for pediatric cardiac surgeries.
The event was attended by Chairman Chief Minister’s Task Force Dr. Farqad Alamgir, Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood, Commissioner Faisalabad Division Maryam Khan, Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Nadeem Nasir, FIC administration officials, and representatives from the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce.
