Foreign Teams Shine On 2nd Day Of Horse And Cattle Show
Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The second day of the vibrant Horse and Cattle Show 2025 in Punjab saw foreign teams showcasing their skills in various thrilling events, with impressive performances from both male and female players.
The neza baazi competitions particularly captured the attention of the crowd, with athletes delivering an exciting display of their talent and precision.
Several foreign teams, including both male and female players, have announced their intention to participate in the next Horse and Cattle Show, expressing their enjoyment of the event and excitement for future participation. Players from international teams also praised the excellent arrangements made for the show, acknowledging the meticulous planning and hospitality.
A foreign participant expressed admiration for Punjab's culture and lively spirit, saying, “Seeing the culture and energy here in Punjab has been a true pleasure.” He added, “I would love to participate in the next Horse and Cattle Show as well,” highlighting the appeal of the event and their desire to return.
A total of 13 international teams participated in the show, representing countries such as Kuwait, Norway, Oman, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United States, all competing in neza baazi.
Teams from Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan also displayed their archery skills during the event.
In total, 9 international neza baazi teams and 4 international archery teams are taking part in the competition, with 54 teams from across the country also joining the event.
The spectators were captivated as skilled horse riders demonstrated exceptional horsemanship and spear-throwing abilities, receiving loud applause from the audience. Expert riders, dressed in traditional attire, were seen actively participating in the event, adding to the cultural flavor of the competition.
A large crowd gathered at the Fortress Stadium to witness the exciting Horse and Cattle Show, which began on 10 February 2025. This year’s show marks a significant milestone, as 70 international teams have joined for the first time in 30 years, making this event even more special and grand in scale.
The theme for Horse and Cattle Show 2025 is "Unity, Development, and Revival of Culture," emphasizing the importance of cultural exchange, international collaboration, and the growth of traditional sports. The three-day event promises to continue thrilling spectators with remarkable performances until its conclusion.
