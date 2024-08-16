Open Menu

Foreign Tourists Are Safe In Flood-hit Astore: NDMA Tells PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Foreign tourists are safe in flood-hit Astore: NDMA tells PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday informed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that the foreign tourists in the flash flood-hit Astore area were safe and away from the affected area.

The prime minister had directed the NDMA to ensure the safety of the tourists and protect the locals from any troublesome situation.

In a report submitted to him, the NDMA informed the prime minister that the Authority took immediate action on his direction to protect the foreign tourists in the flood-affected area.

It was told that two Italian and an Argentinian tourist were on safe and at a distant location from the affected area.

Besides, the work was underway to ensure the swift restoration of Feena bridge.

As per report, the NDMA and other relevant departments were examining the situation and were on alert to deal with any emergency.

